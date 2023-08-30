Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

‘Tee Up’ with Payton Ahead of Star Charity Golf Classic

Payton takes on the green at The Ledges
Payton hits the green at The Ledges to get ready for Star Charity Golf Classic
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Grab your clubs, practice your swing, and get ready to show off your skills on the stunning greens of The Ledges on September 18 for the Star Charity Golf Classic.

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a beginner, this event is perfect for everyone! Not only will you have a blast playing golf, but you’ll also be positively impacting the community. The proceeds from this event will go directly to support the National Children’s Advocacy Center and the Military Child Education Coalition, making a difference in the lives of those in need.

To understand more about the tournament, Payton went to The Ledges and learned a thing or two from the Director of Golf, Rob Clark.

Visit here to sign up and get more information on the event. Not interested in playing but want to make a donation anyway? Feel free to do so here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr.
Scene where dead body was found on Quality Circle in Huntsville
Dead body found in parking lot on Quality Circle in Huntsville, homicide investigation underway
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
Scott Recycling catches fire, according to Cocke County, Tennessee, dispatch officials.
Fire breaks out at recycling center in Tennessee