‘Tee Up’ with Payton Ahead of Star Charity Golf Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Grab your clubs, practice your swing, and get ready to show off your skills on the stunning greens of The Ledges on September 18 for the Star Charity Golf Classic.

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a beginner, this event is perfect for everyone! Not only will you have a blast playing golf, but you’ll also be positively impacting the community. The proceeds from this event will go directly to support the National Children’s Advocacy Center and the Military Child Education Coalition, making a difference in the lives of those in need.

To understand more about the tournament, Payton went to The Ledges and learned a thing or two from the Director of Golf, Rob Clark.

Visit here to sign up and get more information on the event. Not interested in playing but want to make a donation anyway? Feel free to do so here.

