Sunny and breezy for Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We have partly cloudy skies overhead and comfortable morning temperatures in the middle to upper 60s, the steady breeze overnight has prevented any widespread fog from developing.

Today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. The wind today will be from the north-northeast between 10 to 20 miles per hour sustained with occasional wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, especially during the later afternoon and evening. Skies will stay clear tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s, this will be the coolest and most refreshing morning we have seen in some time!

Breezy winds will start the day Thursday but will gradually taper off into the afternoon, skies will remain mostly sunny with comfortable high temps in the middle 80s again. Friday will bring in more cloud cover and also some chances for isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Great news, Labor Day weekend will be just perfect for any of your outside plans! We are expecting abundant sunshine, no rainfall and slightly hotter high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Next week is trending hotter as well with highs remaining in the low to middle 90s.

