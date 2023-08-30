Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Sunny, breezy and nice this afternoon

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, sunny, breezy and comfortable. High temps in the 80s. North/Northeast breeze...
This afternoon, sunny, breezy and comfortable. High temps in the 80s. North/Northeast breeze 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH. Tonight, breezy early, otherwise clear and cool. Low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday, more sun and nice. Temps in the 80s. Thursday night, clear and cool. Low to mid 60s. Friday, an isolated shower, otherwise sunny and nice. Temps in the 80s. Labor Day weekend, sunny with increasing heat and humidity. High temps creep back to around 90 for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Sunny, warm and humid next week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, sunny, breezy and comfortable. High temps in the 80s. North/Northeast breeze 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH. Tonight, breezy early, otherwise clear and cool. Low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday, more sun and nice. Temps in the 80s. Thursday night, clear and cool. Low to mid 60s. Friday, an isolated shower, otherwise sunny and nice. Temps in the 80s.

Labor Day weekend, sunny with increasing heat and humidity. High temps creep back to around 90 for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Sunny, warm and humid next week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr.
Scene where dead body was found on Quality Circle in Huntsville
Dead body found in parking lot on Quality Circle in Huntsville, homicide investigation underway
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
Scott Recycling catches fire, according to Cocke County, Tennessee, dispatch officials.
Fire breaks out at recycling center in Tennessee

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy with highs in the 80s
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Crews with Fayetteville Utilities heading to South Carolina to assist with hurricane related outages
WAFF Afternoon Planner
Mostly sunny, breezy with highs in the 80s
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Tuesday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Tuesday 10 p.m. weather forecast