Sunny, breezy and nice this afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, sunny, breezy and comfortable. High temps in the 80s. North/Northeast breeze 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH. Tonight, breezy early, otherwise clear and cool. Low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday, more sun and nice. Temps in the 80s. Thursday night, clear and cool. Low to mid 60s. Friday, an isolated shower, otherwise sunny and nice. Temps in the 80s.

Labor Day weekend, sunny with increasing heat and humidity. High temps creep back to around 90 for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Sunny, warm and humid next week.

