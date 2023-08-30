Star Market shares new things happening for Terry’s Pizza

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One of the staple pizza joints in the Rocket City has some exciting things on the calendar for the next few weeks!

Terry’s Pizza has been serving the Huntsville community fresh pizza and more since 1959 and in September, they have a special that you will not want to miss! For just $35, pizza lovers can get 1 large chef pizza, 1 large order of sticky fingers, and 1 large order of cheese bread.

Get this next month at Terry's Pizza (Emily Trahan)

For the soccer fans out there, you have extra chances to grab a Terry’s slice at a Huntsville City Football Club game. As the official pizza of HCFC, Terry’s will be available at every game at Joe Davis Stadium.

Terry's is the official pizza of the HCFC (Emily Trahan)

To support Terry’s, Star Market, Star Pharmacy, and some fantastic charities, check out the Star Charity Golf Classic happening on September 18.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.