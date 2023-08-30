Deals
Salvation Army of the Shoals reopens its overnight services center

After about nine months, the Shoals Salvation Army Center of Hope has reopened.
By Aria Pons
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - After nearly nine months of being closed, the Shoals Salvation Army Center of Hope has reopened.

On Christmas Eve last year, the center flooded due to a pipe freezing and then bursting. The pipe was located in the men’s dormitories, however, it ended up spreading throughout the building. At the time, the center was housing more than 50 people. In some areas the water reached up to six inches.

Richard Watts says it was a little frustrating because they were told it would only take around four to six weeks, but he’s excited to be back in operation.

“It’s tough when you see people in need and there’s not much you can do and you know that you want to help but you just can’t,” Watts said. “We’re just excited to get back to serving our community and helping those in need.”

As always, the shelter is always accepting donations of clothing and cash.

Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
