Salvation Army of the Shoals reopens its overnight services center

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - After nearly nine months of being closed, the Shoals Salvation Army Center of Hope has reopened.

On Christmas Eve last year, the center flooded due to a pipe freezing and then bursting. The pipe was located in the men’s dormitories, however, it ended up spreading throughout the building. At the time, the center was housing more than 50 people. In some areas the water reached up to six inches.

Richard Watts says it was a little frustrating because they were told it would only take around four to six weeks, but he’s excited to be back in operation.

“It’s tough when you see people in need and there’s not much you can do and you know that you want to help but you just can’t,” Watts said. “We’re just excited to get back to serving our community and helping those in need.”

As always, the shelter is always accepting donations of clothing and cash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.