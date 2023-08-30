‘Run Like A Boss’: Athens group hosts 5k race to raise money for boy fighting cancer

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens group is running for a young boy who is battling a rare form of cancer and they want you to join the cause and “Run Like A Boss.”

Every year, the race selects one local child battling cancer to help. This year proceeds will go to 8-year-old Karson Collier and his family.

Collier is fighting Rhabdomyosarcoma which is a type of cancer that attacks soft tissue. Collier was diagnosed at the age of 7 during a fitness physical as he was inspiring to play little league football.

He made his first visit to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. where his diagnosis was confirmed. Collier has completed 43 rounds of Chemotherapy and has 23 rounds remaining.

Javan Bailey, who works with the group and was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2015, says this race is a great way to show how much support people fighting cancer have.

“When i found out what Karson was going through my heart broke for him because he’s so young but at the same time he might not understand what’s really going on but the family it’s not just you going through the cancer its the people around you feeling the effects,” he said. “I’ve seen the love and the impact that came from that with me and my family. And I said ‘Man this would be great for others, for the other people going through it because it’s not just me.’ I’ve been fortunate to meet so many people after I went through that [and] get in contact with me and was like ‘Man I wish I could share this since I went through that God bless[ed] me’.”

The “Run Like A Boss” race is happening on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. The race will be conducted in-person and virtually.

The in-person race will start at Athens Middle School, loop around Athens State and Big Spring Park then come back to the middle school.

Click here to learn more about the group, the race and how you can donate or volunteer.

