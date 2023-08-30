Pedestrian killed on U.S. 31 in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was killed near Hanceville on Tuesday afternoon after being struck in a single-vehicle crash.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, a Virginia man was struck by a Ford SUV on U.S. 31 just south of Hanceville around 3:15 p.m. on August 29.

Daniel Johnson, age 48 of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash at this time.

