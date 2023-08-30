Navigating the changes to Social Security benefits to combat inflation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Each year, social security recipients receive an adjustment to their benefit to combat inflation. Financial expert, Jay McGowan with The Welch Group explains the changes that are coming next year.

McGowan explains the cost of living adjustment helps Social Security beneficiaries maintain their purchasing power. “The past couple of years, the increases have been fairly significant,” McGowan said.

In 2022, the increase was about 5.9%. In 2023, the rate was above 8%. Next year, the wealth management official estimates the increase will be around 3.30%. However, he’s quick to point out nothing is set in stone. “First off the way it’s calculated, it’s based on third quarter inflation numbers, so we don’t know yet exactly what it’s going to be.”

The Certified Financial Planner cited some alarming statistics when it comes to Social Security. McGowan says for 40% of Americans, Social Security accounts for more than half of their income, and for 14% of Americans, it’s more than 90%.

“I would say for anybody out there, your ability to reduce your reliance on Social Security is paramount because you have no control over those cost increases,” McGowan said. He also mentions things to consider when it comes to cost of living adjustments, like a jump in taxes, as well as health care options. “Medicare premiums, while these are also still an estimate right now, they expected to go up about 6%. So you have social security growing up, going up 3, 3. 5% Medicare going up 6%. Your net benefit is going to be less than the 3. 5% just from a pure cost of living adjustment to Social Security,” McGowan said.

