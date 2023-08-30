Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent warns parents about TikTok trends

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) -Leaders with the Muscle Shoals City School district are sending out an urgent warning to students.

If you partake in a trend intended to create chaos, you will be disciplined. Superintendent Chad Holden said the trend involves people pretending that something bad is happening and running away.

Dr. Holden said the goal is to cause panic for a laugh. However, Dr. Holden said he does not find it funny and has sent an email to parents to talk to their students about the dangers of the trend. Superintendent Holden said it will not be tolerated in his district.

“It sounds like there’s another one out there that has to do with creating chaotic situations in crowded situations like a football game,” Dr. Holden said. “But just seeing what other districts dealt with it’s concerning enough to me to put that message out there to parents to let them know those TikTok challenges are still out there.”

He added, if a student is misbehaving they will be asked to sit with their parent for the rest of the game.

