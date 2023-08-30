Morgan County Courthouse closed Wednesday due to electrical issue

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Courthouse is closed Wednesday after an electrical issue left the building without power.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said all federal, state and local offices in the building are closed. He anticipates the courthouse will return to normal operations on Thursday at 8 a.m.

The county courthouse’s annexes on Shull Road in Hartselle and Guyer Cove Road in Lacey’s Spring remain open for county business.

