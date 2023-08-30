Mars Hill Bible wins 48 Blitz Play of The Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Panthers of Mars Hill Bible are 1-0 after a 55-21 win over the Cullman Bearcats. Griffon Hanson and Tanner Caudle would connect on our 48 Blitz Week Zero Play of the Week.

Hanson, the Panthers Senior Quarterback found Caudle who plays wide receiver for a first half 40 yard Touchdown.

The Panthers amassed 417 yards of total offense in the win.

The Panthers host Brooks in Week 1, while Cullman travels to Jasper.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.