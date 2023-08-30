Deals
Mars Hill Bible wins 48 Blitz Play of The Week

Hanson to Caudle wins Week 0 top play
Mars Hill Wide Receiver Tanner Caudle (#26) hauls in 40 yard Touchdown pass from Griffon Hanson.
By Carl Prather
Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Panthers of Mars Hill Bible are 1-0 after a 55-21 win over the Cullman Bearcats. Griffon Hanson and Tanner Caudle would connect on our 48 Blitz Week Zero Play of the Week.

Hanson, the Panthers Senior Quarterback found Caudle who plays wide receiver for a first half 40 yard Touchdown.

The Panthers amassed 417 yards of total offense in the win.

The Panthers host Brooks in Week 1, while Cullman travels to Jasper.

