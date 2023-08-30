Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Male student found in possession of unloaded gun at Sparkman 9th Grade School

Madison County School System
Madison County School System(MCSS)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - A student was found with an unloaded handgun at Sparkman 9 on Wednesday morning.

In a statement from Principal Marcia McCants, she detailed how a school resource officer (SRO) immediately located the student and his belongings after receiving information about the gun being on campus.

The unloaded gun was found after a search of the student’s backpack.

The student was taken into custody by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Principal McCants added that the student would be disciplined according to the school system’s code of conduct.

The Sparkman 9 campus experienced no disruption of the school day and heightened security measures were not needed to resolve the incident. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Read the full statement from Principal McCants:

Sparkman Families,

This is Ms. Marcia McCants, Principal of Sparkman 9.

This email is to inform you of a situation on our campus Wednesday morning. We want to ensure you have accurate information.

As the school day was beginning, campus administrators received information that a student may have a weapon on campus. Our School Resource Officer acted immediately, placing the student and his belongings in custody. During the search of the student’s backpack, an unloaded handgun was located. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has taken the student into custody. The Sheriff’s Office is now handling the incident. The student will also be disciplined according to the Madison County School System’s Student Code of Conduct.

Due to the quick actions of our campus administrators and our School Resource Officer, there was no disruption to the school day, and we avoided having to heighten our security measures on campus.

There’s nothing more important to us than the safety of our students. I am reaching out to you so you have accurate information and can discuss it with your child if they have any questions when they get home from school.

We take this incident seriously, and I ask for your help addressing the critical issue of student safety. We encourage students to always report safety concerns to school administrators, teachers, or a School Resource Officer.

Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping our campus safe for children.

Respectfully,

Ms. Marcia McCants

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
2 victims identified in shooting on Bonnell Dr.
Scene where dead body was found on Quality Circle in Huntsville
Dead body found in parking lot on Quality Circle in Huntsville, homicide investigation underway
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
Scott Recycling catches fire, according to Cocke County, Tennessee, dispatch officials.
Fire breaks out at recycling center in Tennessee

Latest News

ALEA logo
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 31 in Cullman County
WAFF 48 Reporting
Businesses at Southgate Mall told to close until building is up to fire code
Businesses in Southgate Mall in Muscle Shoals are closed until further notice.
Businesses at Southgate Mall told to close until the building is up to fire code
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud