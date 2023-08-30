Hotel in MidCity files lawsuit against The Camp for “deafening” music volumes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Camp in MidCity is known for its outdoor venue and live music. While those two things bring many people in to MidCity, owners of the neighboring Holiday Inn claim it’s also what’s pushing their customers out of their hotel.

Madison Square Hotels, which manages the Holiday Inn on University Drive, filed a lawsuit against managers of The Camp. Those defendants include RCP companies, Mid-City Owners and Octo Hospitality.

The lawsuit claims The Camp plays “amplified music at deafening volumes.” It also stated that the volume of the music causes the hotel’s windows to “rattle and shake.”

The Holiday Inn on University Drive was constructed in 1986. In the lawsuit, the hotel owners said that when The Camp was being built in 2018, they raised concerns about how it would affect their business. The owners said they were told the music would be acoustic and played at low volumes. Now, the hotel owners are suing because they believe that The Camp’s managers have not kept their word.

In another part of the lawsuit, the Holiday Inn owners claim that The Camp is not abiding by the City Noise Ordinance which has an entertainment cut-off time of 11 p.m., as well as a certain decibel point that the volume cannot exceed.

13 Holiday Inn customer reviews were included in the lawsuit, one of which said “The business next door blaring the music RUINED our relaxation and sleep time.”

The Camp released a statement to WAFF, which reads as follows:

“We strive to build a welcoming, diverse community which contributes to Huntsville’s future growth. Music is a primary pillar in Mayor Battle’s workforce development strategy and as an entertainment venue located in the heart of an entertainment district, The Camp is proud to play a role in cultivating a successful music ecosystem for Huntsville at MidCity.

With that mission in mind, we take reports regarding disruptions seriously and will continue efforts to be considerate of our surrounding communities. Our team has met directly with complainants to understand and discuss concerns.

We welcome continued conversations, allyship and support in ways to better help Huntsville grow into a thriving, sustainable community.”

The general manager of the Holiday Inn told WAFF 48 News that it is unfortunate that they had to file the lawsuit, but they are just standing up for their guests so they can get some sleep.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.