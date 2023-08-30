Guntersville residents express concerns over speeding drivers in neighborhood

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Despite many signs urging drivers to slow down, Guntersville residents are complaining of drivers reaching high speeds in the Jarmon Road subdivision.

“It’s excessive speeding to the point that these people are on a residential street that’s rated at 25 miles an hour. We’re talking 40, 45, 50, 55 miles an hour,” longtime resident Carrie Jones said.

Carrie Jones has lived in the area for more than 10 years and she says now, more than ever, drivers are avoiding speed limits and making her neighborhood dangerous.

“We have small children, we have elderly neighbors. I’ve got one with dementia that walks up and down the road. The excessive speed is a problem because they can’t break in time to not hit somebody,’ Jones said.

Jones, along with other neighbors addressed their concerns with the Guntersville City Council during an August meeting. Mayor Leigh Dollar was not present for the concerns but says the city often receives complaints of speeding through neighborhoods.

“It all depends on the situation and what the complaints are. Sometimes it’s putting up police out there, putting up speed signs, sometimes we do speed bumps sometimes we don’t. We do our homework in each situation before we determine what can be done,” Dollar said.

In Dollar’s absence, the council recommended the Jones and her neighbors form a petition to bring to the council.

“We are going to go and get to the petition. We are going to go back to the city with it and hope that the city is going to do what they should which is take action and put some speed tables in so that we can protect the children, the elderly and the animals that live in the area,” Jones said.

Guntersville Chief of Police Jim Peterson says officers have responded to the area for speeding multiple times. His department will work closely with the city to help fix the problem.

