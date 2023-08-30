Deals
Decatur City Schools unveils new security enhances ahead of Friday’s River City Rivalry

(DCS)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools is unveiling its enhanced security plans ahead of Friday’s River City Rivalry.

“In this time, you can never take safety for granted,” said district communications director Elizabeth Gentle.

The upgraded security measures include a clear bag policy but diaper and medical bags will be allowed in. Gentle says fans will also have to pass through a weapons detection system.

“It’s our responsibility as well to make sure that the people that come to our schools, to any of our campuses, to our athletic events, also feel safe and secure while they’re here enjoy the event,” she said.

There will also be an increased law enforcement presences this Friday. Gentle says fans can ensure the game is safe one by using the new safety hotline.

“If anyone in the stadium sees anything that they deem suspicious -- if they see a fight break out, if they see anything happening in the parking lot, they can contact this tip line through a text or a phone call to alert our admin team for us to be on the lookout and or handle that situation,” she said.

It’s not just for Friday’s rivalry game. Decatur City Schools plans to continue with these plans all the way through basketball season.

On top of the extra security, administrators from both Austin and Decatur will be in attendance to make sure their plans go off without a hitch.

