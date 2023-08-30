Deals
Crash impacting multiple lanes of traffic at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.

Crash scene in Huntsville
Crash scene in Huntsville(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving two vehicles is impacting traffic at the intersection of Clinton Ave. and Governors Dr.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says one person is in critical condition due to a medical emergency and not due to being injured in the crash.

One other patient is being treated with a minor injury.

Use the WAFF 48 Interactive Traffic Map to find routes around this crash.

