Crash impacting multiple lanes of traffic at Clinton Ave., Governors Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving two vehicles is impacting traffic at the intersection of Clinton Ave. and Governors Dr.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says one person is in critical condition due to a medical emergency and not due to being injured in the crash.

One other patient is being treated with a minor injury.

Use the WAFF 48 Interactive Traffic Map to find routes around this crash.

