Businesses at Southgate Mall told to close until building is up to fire code

By Aria Pons
By Aria Pons
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Businesses in Southgate Mall in Muscle Shoals are closed until further notice.

Fire officials say this is because the building’s water lines are not operating, leaving it without fire protection. Muscle Shoals Fire Department officials handed out letters to business owners on August 29, explaining why they have to shut down for the time being.

All the businesses on the property and attached to the mall are required to close until further notice. Excluding the buildings on the outer edge of the property such as Chick-fil-A

Tenants in the mall said they are frustrated and wondering why they were not warned sooner by their landlord. Tammy Thigpen works at OneMain Financial on the property.

“For now, they just walked in at 4 o’clock and told us that we can’t come back to work until further notice,” Thigpen explained. “So we have no idea. So none of us have jobs. They’ve said this has been an ongoing issue. So I don’t know who has dropped the ball if it’s the landlords or the owners.”

Management must fix the issues with the fire protection system before anyone can reopen.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

