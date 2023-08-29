Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Westbound lanes of Madison Blvd. closed due to wreck, 5 people injured

(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - All westbound lanes of Madison Blvd. are shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, four adults and one child were injured in the wreck. Three ambulances were on the scene to transport them to the hospital.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
Scene where dead body was found on Quality Circle in Huntsville
Dead body found in parking lot on Quality Circle in Huntsville, homicide investigation underway
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
48 First Alert: Scattered rain showers, storms through Monday afternoon
Sparkman players before the game against Hazel Green on August 25th
Madison County Schools to address Hazel Green, Sparkman incident this week
Melissa Ann Harris
Fort Payne teacher arrested after allegedly being intoxicated on the job

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Boaz City councilman resigns, becomes personnel director
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD serving warrant related to investigation
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Boaz city councilman resigns
Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87