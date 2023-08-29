Westbound lanes of Madison Blvd. closed due to wreck, 5 people injured

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - All westbound lanes of Madison Blvd. are shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, four adults and one child were injured in the wreck. Three ambulances were on the scene to transport them to the hospital.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

