Scattered Showers Possible Into the Evening Hours

Skies will start to clear a bit leaving us partly to mostly cloudy into the afternoon. Expect highs today to reach the low to middle 80s and we will see more scattered rain showers and embedded thunderstorms developing, so make sure you have the rain gear. Just like yesterday, threats through the evening include additional heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and some brief gusty winds. Models continue to favor areas along and east of I-65 for best rain coverage.

Skies stay partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the middle 60s by Wednesday morning. A stray shower or two will be possible overnight, but most of us will start drying out. Drier air starts to make its way into the Tennessee Valley by Wednesday leading to thinning cloud cover. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle 80s with a gusty north-northeast wind between 10 to 20 miles per hour. Thursday and Friday should be sunny and dry with temperatures warming into in the mid and upper 80s.

Labor Day weekend will also be sunny and dry, but hotter with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

