Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

River City Rivalry renewed

Austin Vs Decatur 48 Blitz Game of The Week 1
The Decatur Red Raiders host the Austin Black Bears in the 48 Blitz Game of the Week Friday...
The Decatur Red Raiders host the Austin Black Bears in the 48 Blitz Game of the Week Friday September 1, 2023.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The River City rivalry renewed. The Austin Black Bears travel to face the Decatur Red Raiders Friday in the WAFF 48 Blitz Game of the Week for Week 1.

Austin (1-0) defeated Hartselle 28-17 in Week Zero at home, while Decatur (1-0) defeated Mae Jemison 54-23.

The Red Raiders first year Head Coach Aairon Savage will coach in his first rivalry game, while the Black Bears will try to avenge their loss to the Red Raiders during the 2022 season.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
48 First Alert: Scattered rain showers, storms through Monday afternoon
Sparkman players before the game against Hazel Green on August 25th
Madison County Schools to address Hazel Green, Sparkman incident this week
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Second person involved in shooting on Alabama A&M campus identified by Huntsville Police
Melissa Ann Harris
Fort Payne teacher arrested after allegedly being intoxicated on the job
Terrance Darnell Kirkland
Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office detention deputy arrested for distribution of marijuana

Latest News

Catch 48 Blitz every Friday at 10 p.m.
48 Blitz: Week One welcomes exciting matchups across the Valley
Sparkman players before the game against Hazel Green on August 25th
Madison County Schools to address Hazel Green, Sparkman incident this week
16 U Alabama Thunder Hockey
One youth hockey team in Alabama is putting more competition on the ice
TJ Smith stiff arms Bears defender resulting in touchdown.
UNA falls to Mercer in tight opening weekend contest