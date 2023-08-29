HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The River City rivalry renewed. The Austin Black Bears travel to face the Decatur Red Raiders Friday in the WAFF 48 Blitz Game of the Week for Week 1.

Austin (1-0) defeated Hartselle 28-17 in Week Zero at home, while Decatur (1-0) defeated Mae Jemison 54-23.

The Red Raiders first year Head Coach Aairon Savage will coach in his first rivalry game, while the Black Bears will try to avenge their loss to the Red Raiders during the 2022 season.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.