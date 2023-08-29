Neighbor held burglary suspects at gunpoint until Morgan County deputies arrived

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The neighbor of a homeowner whose house was being burglarized was the reason the suspects did not have a chance to get away on Friday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary in progress call at a home on Hwy. 36 near Union Hill Road. When deputies arrived at the home, they saw a neighbor holding the two suspects at gunpoint.

Deputies detained the subjects while investigators were on their way to the scene.

Brandon Henry, 34 of Somerville was charged with two counts of Burglary - 3rd Degree as well as two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $6,149 bond.

Marquita Holt, 39 of Somerville was charged with two counts of Burglary - 3rd Degree. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.