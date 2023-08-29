Deals
Muscle Shoals Police: teen arrested after sending school threat via text message

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 13-year-old was arrested on Monday night after police say the juvenile sent a text message including a threat against Muscle Shoals City Schools.

According to Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck, Muscle Shoals City School officials and the police department received a screenshot of the text message just after 8 p.m. on August 28. Just after 9:30, the identity of the person responsible was confirmed.

The teen was arrested and turned over to juvenile authorities in the area. Due to the teen’s age, no identity will be released at this time.

Chief Reck said the message has been “thoroughly investigated” and no active threat is present against students or staff of the school system.

