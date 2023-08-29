Deals
The ‘Little White Dress’ Collection at Bridal By Morgan

Bridal by Morgan and Styled By RA share their Little White Dress Collection
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As brides get ready for their big day, and everything in between, they will need a few little white dresses.

That’s where the collaboration between the new (and only) bridal shop in Athens, AL, Bridal by Morgan, and Styled by RA come in! Right now in store, brides can shop all the little white dresses they could ever need.

Caped dress from Styled by RA
Caped dress from Styled by RA(Kate Smith)

From engagement photos, engagement parties, bachelorette trips, rehearsal dinners, wedding exit outfits, and more, this collection has something for any occasion. Not only that, they also carry designer wedding gowns, veils, and accessories. Be on the lookout when they unveil their mother-of-the-bride and flower girl collections soon.

Bridal by Morgan is by appointment only and can be booked here. Be sure to follow Bridal by Morgan on Instagram, as well as Styled by RA to stay in the know of bridal trends!

