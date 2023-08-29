Deals
Jury finds Bryant Davis guilty of 2021 murder at Huntsville Waffle House

Police charged Bryant Davis with 1st degree murder.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, a jury found Bryant Davis guilty of a 2021 murder at a Huntsville Waffle House.

Davis was arrested in 2021 in connection to the murder of 39-year-old Joshua Bankston.

On the night of Bankston’s death, Huntsville Police officers responded to a cutting call at the Waffle House on University Dr. They found Bankston in the parking lot of the restaurant with multiple injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davis was found near the scene and was taken to the Criminal Investigations Division for questioning. He was charged with first-degree murder following his arrest.

