Hayley Arceneaux talks new book, the power of hope, and her time in space

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At the age of 10, Hayley Arceneaux began complaining of pain in her leg. She was later diagnosed with osteosarcoma, or bone cancer, of the left femur.

Hayley went from being an active, healthy child who just received her black belt in Taekwondo to undergoing rigorous treatment. For Hayley and her family, the news was shattering but throughout a year of chemotherapy, she never lost hope. As a patient of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN, she never once failed to show her doctors and caregivers gratitude.

Hayley during her treatment at St. Jude (Alisse Goldsmith-Wissman)

She says that the year she spent at St. Jude truly changed her life for the better. For Hayley, her cancer made her into the amazing young woman she is today.

“I was surrounded by so much hope at St. Jude that I wanted to do the same thing that the care providers did,” said Hayley.

Hayley on a trip for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Alisse Goldsmith-Wissman)

She made it her dream to work for St. Jude and currently works as a physician assistant. She’s been able to take all her hope and give it back to the children going through what she once did. To her, it’s the best job in the world.

After starting her career at St. Jude, the Chief of Staff called her into his office one day, telling her that he wanted to speak to her about a “unique opportunity.”

That unique opportunity happened to be going into outer space. Her mission to space was for a fundraiser for St. Jude called “Impossible4.”

Hayley looks down at the planet from space (Alisse Goldsmith-Wissman)

Hayley Arceneaux with SpaceX's "Inspiration4" team members, Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, and Christopher Sembroski (Alisse Goldsmith-Wissman)

Impossible4 was a space mission consisting of only civilians (non-professional NASA astronauts) to orbit the Earth. She and her team trained for six months before taking off in September of 2021 and spent three days in orbit. Hayley then became the youngest American to ever orbit the planet.

The Impossible4 Mission ended up raising over 200 million dollars for St. Jude.

“I felt so good about it [going into space],” said Hayley. “I was just so passionate about the ‘why’ behind it. I knew that there was going to be so much good coming out of our mission for children with cancer...”

Hayley was in space for 3 days (Alisse Goldsmith-Wissman)

On their mission, the astronauts were each given a different pillar to represent. Hayley represented the pillar of hope.

She wanted to share her story to hopefully inspire others.

“You will go through tough times in life, for me, it was childhood cancer, but everyone has something,” said Hayley. “I wanted to show that life can get so much better. There have been so many wonderful things that have happened through my experience with childhood cancer... so much good that’s come out of a bad time and so I wanted to share that message with other people.”

Through her memoir “Wild Ride: A Memoir of I.V. Drips and Rocket Ships,” and her brand new release “Wild Ride: My Journey from Cancer Kid to Astronaut!” she is continuing to inspire others and share her message of hope.

Hayley's adapted memoir for children is out now (Pinguin Random House)

Both memoirs follow her life’s story. Hayley shares what she has learned through all the different obstacles she’s faced. She says that even though the books cover some heavier themes, they are both lighthearted! “Wild Ride: My Journey from Cancer Kid to Astronaut!” is the adapted reader’s version of her memoir that is written specifically for children.

To keep up with Hayley on her book tour and to see what she does next, follow her on Instagram!

