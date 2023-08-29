Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD continues search for suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after a Tuesday morning shooting on Bonnell Dr. in Huntsville.

According to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a shooting call on Bonnell Dr. around 10:40 a.m. on August 29. A homicide investigation is underway after two deaths were confirmed at the scene.

The Huntsville Police Department is actively looking for a suspect.

This is considered to be an isolated incident by police and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Police and other emergency officials on Bonnell Drive scene (WAFF)

