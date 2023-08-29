Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Shooting on Bonnell Dr. results in 2 deaths, HPD continues search for suspect

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after a Tuesday morning shooting on Bonnell Dr. in Huntsville.

According to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a shooting call on Bonnell Dr. around 10:40 a.m. on August 29. A homicide investigation is underway after two deaths were confirmed at the scene.

The Huntsville Police Department is actively looking for a suspect.

This is considered to be an isolated incident by police and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Tune in at noon for the latest.

Police and other emergency officials on Bonnell Drive scene
Police and other emergency officials on Bonnell Drive scene(WAFF)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
48 First Alert: Scattered rain showers, storms through Monday afternoon
Sparkman players before the game against Hazel Green on August 25th
Madison County Schools to address Hazel Green, Sparkman incident this week
Melissa Ann Harris
Fort Payne teacher arrested after allegedly being intoxicated on the job
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Second person involved in shooting on Alabama A&M campus identified by Huntsville Police
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus

Latest News

Scene where dead body was found on Quality Circle in Huntsville
Dead body found in parking lot on Quality Circle in Huntsville
Muscle Shoals Police: teen arrested after sending school threat via text message
Lindsey Stallworth, now a junior at the Alabama School of Math and Science, is shown at work in...
Rare fossil whale unearthed by Alabama School of Math and Science student
How will Hurricane Idalia impact gas prices in Alabama?
How will Hurricane Idalia impact gas prices in Alabama?