Dead body found in parking lot on Quality Circle in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A dead body was found in a parking lot on Quality Circle in Huntsville on Tuesday morning.

According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of the body being seen in the parking lot just before 7 a.m. on August 29.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

A death investigation is underway. Neither the cause of death nor the identity of the person has not been confirmed at this time.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said his crews initially received a call to respond to the scene but services were canceled before arriving at the Quality Circle address.

