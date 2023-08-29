Dead body found in parking lot on Quality Circle in Huntsville, homicide investigation underway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A dead body was found in a parking lot on Quality Circle in Huntsville on Tuesday morning.

According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of the body being seen in the parking lot just before 7 a.m. on August 29.

The person, now identified as Tyler McDonald, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene. Huntsville Police have classified the death investigation as a homicide investigation.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said his crews initially received a call to respond to the scene but services were canceled before arriving at the Quality Circle address.

Huntsville Police have confirmed that this incident is not related to the double-homicide on Bonnell Drive.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Follow the 48 Now Livestream for details in today’s newscasts:

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.