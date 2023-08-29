Deals
Dead body found in parking lot on Quality Circle in Huntsville, homicide investigation underway

Scene where dead body was found on Quality Circle in Huntsville
Scene where dead body was found on Quality Circle in Huntsville(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A dead body was found in a parking lot on Quality Circle in Huntsville on Tuesday morning.

According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of the body being seen in the parking lot just before 7 a.m. on August 29.

The person, now identified as Tyler McDonald, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene. Huntsville Police have classified the death investigation as a homicide investigation.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said his crews initially received a call to respond to the scene but services were canceled before arriving at the Quality Circle address.

Huntsville Police have confirmed that this incident is not related to the double-homicide on Bonnell Drive.

