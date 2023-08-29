Boaz City councilman resigns, becomes personnel director

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Place 4 Councilman Jeff Sims has stepped down from his position on the Boaz City Council. He will not be stopping his work for the city’s government, however.

At the council’s meeting on Monday, Sims announced his resolution for resignation, but also announced he would be taking the position of personnel director.

Sims, former branch manager at Wells Fargo, was looking for a career change. He says the position of personnel director had been vacant for some time, and was the perfect fit for him to continue with his background in human resources.

”Just the opportunity to continue to work with the city. I come from a financial management and HR background so it’s a little bit different of a setting but I’ll get to continue to work that passion for the city government,” Sims said.

According to the council, Mayor David Dyar has 90 days to appoint someone in the place of Sims, but he plans to do so at the next council meeting on September 11.

When asked what qualifications it would take to fill the position, Sims said, “That’s a tough question.”

He added that, above all, a member of the council has to be a team player.

