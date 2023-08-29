Aum Foundation’s Bollywood Night returns next month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Get ready for the best party of the year when the Aum Foundation’s Bollywood Night comes to the VBC on October 14!

Tickets for the 2023 Bollywood evening are still available here if you have not already gotten yours. It is more than just a night filled with beautiful dresses and amazing dancing, it gives back to the community.

Bollywood Night 2023 is on October 14 (Alka Bhargav)

The Aum Foundation’s goal is to teach each of their girls to be financially stable and to give back to their community. Bollywood Night helps to make this initiative possible.

Save the date! Bollywood Night 2023 is October 14. (Alka Bhargav)

If you are worried about not having anything to wear, Aum has you covered! On September 8 at 6555 University Dr. NW Huntsville AL 35806, you can join them for a trunk show and explore Indian attire that you can wear for Bollywood Night.

Join Aum Foundation to get traditional Indian clothing before the event (Alka Bhargav)

For more information, head to AumFoundationUSA.org.

