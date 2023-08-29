Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Aum Foundation’s Bollywood Night returns next month

Bollywood Night 2023 event organizers share what to expect this year
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Get ready for the best party of the year when the Aum Foundation’s Bollywood Night comes to the VBC on October 14!

Tickets for the 2023 Bollywood evening are still available here if you have not already gotten yours. It is more than just a night filled with beautiful dresses and amazing dancing, it gives back to the community.

Bollywood Night 2023 is on October 14
Bollywood Night 2023 is on October 14(Alka Bhargav)

The Aum Foundation’s goal is to teach each of their girls to be financially stable and to give back to their community. Bollywood Night helps to make this initiative possible.

Save the date! Bollywood Night 2023 is October 14.
Save the date! Bollywood Night 2023 is October 14.(Alka Bhargav)

If you are worried about not having anything to wear, Aum has you covered! On September 8 at 6555 University Dr. NW Huntsville AL 35806, you can join them for a trunk show and explore Indian attire that you can wear for Bollywood Night.

Join Aum Foundation to get traditional Indian clothing before the event
Join Aum Foundation to get traditional Indian clothing before the event(Alka Bhargav)

For more information, head to AumFoundationUSA.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
48 First Alert: Scattered rain showers, storms through Monday afternoon
Sparkman players before the game against Hazel Green on August 25th
Madison County Schools to address Hazel Green, Sparkman incident this week
Melissa Ann Harris
Fort Payne teacher arrested after allegedly being intoxicated on the job
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Second person involved in shooting on Alabama A&M campus identified by Huntsville Police
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus