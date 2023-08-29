2023 AUVSI Pathfinder Symposium takes off at VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems Symposium (AUVSI) Pathfinder Symposium made its mark in the Tennesee Valley for another year on Monday.

The conference put on by the AUVSI Pathfinder Huntsville Chapter showcases drone equipment and brings in more than a thousand visitors, providing an opportunity for people to meet and interact with some of the leading uncrewed systems and engineering companies in the United States.

Over 400 exhibitors from four different countries are there to display multi-million dollar systems.

Officials say many lawmakers and senior military officials are there from numerous agencies.

Casey Still, the vice president of the Pathfinder chapter, says the symposium raises money for students and puts more emphasis on research.

”We do all of this, take all the funds and it goes back out in the Huntsville community through grants for university researchers, STEM education,” said Still. “...and through robotics grants for their teams to compete to get the parts they need so it’s really huge for us as industry members and even more important to our younger audience.”

For people interested in learning more about the conference, click here.

The symposium will be held at the Von Braun Center through Wednesday.

