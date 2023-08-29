Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

2023 AUVSI Pathfinder Symposium takes off at VBC

Officials say the symposium brings in more than a thousand visitors.
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems Symposium (AUVSI) Pathfinder Symposium made its mark in the Tennesee Valley for another year on Monday.

The conference put on by the AUVSI Pathfinder Huntsville Chapter showcases drone equipment and brings in more than a thousand visitors, providing an opportunity for people to meet and interact with some of the leading uncrewed systems and engineering companies in the United States.

Over 400 exhibitors from four different countries are there to display multi-million dollar systems.

Officials say many lawmakers and senior military officials are there from numerous agencies.

Casey Still, the vice president of the Pathfinder chapter, says the symposium raises money for students and puts more emphasis on research.

”We do all of this, take all the funds and it goes back out in the Huntsville community through grants for university researchers, STEM education,” said Still. “...and through robotics grants for their teams to compete to get the parts they need so it’s really huge for us as industry members and even more important to our younger audience.”

For people interested in learning more about the conference, click here.

The symposium will be held at the Von Braun Center through Wednesday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparkman players before the game against Hazel Green on August 25th
Madison County Schools to address Hazel Green, Sparkman incident this week
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
48 First Alert: Scattered rain showers, storms through Monday afternoon
Today, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Late morning/around noon a few storms for NW AL,...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Second person involved in shooting on Alabama A&M campus identified by Huntsville Police
Breaking news
Sparkman, Hazel Green football game suspended

Latest News

Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Huntsville City Council member introduces ‘Hands-Free’ driving ordinance
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Property values continue to rise in the Shoals, officials say
WAFF 48 Aria Pons Reporting
Property values are on the rise in the Shoals