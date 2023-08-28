What’s the deal with Happy Returns?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ordering clothes online is always such a gamble. I am constantly asking myself “Is this going to fit correctly,” “Will this pattern and color go with other things in my closet,” and “Will this even look like the photo once it arrives?”

Happy Returns takes the worry out of online shopping. If you order from one of their partnering brands, returning retail items is easier than ever before.

I ordered a few things for the upcoming fall season and decided they were not for me. Instead of having to go to a mail center, pay for shipping materials, have a label printed off, and then spend the next week tracking the package to make sure it arrives, all I had to do was drop off my items at Ulta Beauty.

I simply went to my retailer’s website, initiated a return, and within seconds a QR code was in my inbox. I drove to the closest return bar and the ‘returnista’ scanned my QR code and then packaged my items in reusable packaging. Not only does Happy Returns eliminate unnecessary waste, but it also saves me money on shipping material. I got an instant refund and an Ulta Beauty coupon for returning my items at the return bar located in their store.

Happy Returns made returning unwanted items so easy. The best part is not having to wait for my return to process to get my money back.

To find a return bar near you click here or visit here to see participating retailers!

