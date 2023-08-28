Deals
Scottsboro Starbucks workers go on one-day strike, claiming unfair labor practices

There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.(TARGET, KING, CNN)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday morning, workers for the Starbucks in Scottsboro took to the streets to protest their working conditions in a one-day strike.

In their press release, they’re calling for the company to fix the health and safety problems they claim they’re dealing with.

One employee named McKenna summarized their experience: “We’re overworked, understaffed, things break left and right just to never get fixed. Many of us have fallen and hurt ourselves due to water leaks. We’re hoping our strike will show Starbucks that we’re stronger together and they can’t keep hiding.”

Last year, we reported the Scottsboro Starbucks voted to become the second unionized store in the state. The strike shut down the store for the day, leaving many customers disappointed.

Some were sympathetic to the strike, others not so much.

“I’ve been listening to some discussion on some strikes. Seems like it’s the new fad going on right now, people want to strike and get things. And I understand, people want to do better in their life. And I want to do better in my life,” said one customer

In a response to the strike, a Starbucks spokesperson gave us this statement: “We respect our partners’ right to engage in lawful protest activity, and we appreciate the unconditional commitment of these partners to return for opening shifts Monday. We continue to work side-by-side and listen to all partners to improve and uplift their experience.”

We’ll keep an eye on this situation and let you know if today’s action leads to any changes.

