Scattered rain showers and storms Monday morning through the afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. Umbrellas will be needed on this Monday morning as we are already tracking some scattered pockets of heavy rainfall and a few isolated storms.

Heavy rainfall can lead to some ponding on the roads for the morning drive so please allow some extra time heading out the door. We will see some breaks in the rainfall and storms off and on through the morning into the afternoon. The combination of rain cooled air and cloud cover will keep our high temperatures cooler today in the middle 80s with a light east-northeast wind. Additional scattered rain showers and storms are expected into the afternoon with a few storms becoming stronger to marginally severe in nature. The main threats with these thunderstorms will be gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

Showers and storms will taper off into the evening and overnight with skies staying partly cloudy, lows will drop into the upper 60s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will also bring a few rounds of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, some of which can be stronger in nature. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 80s. It looks like our chances for rain showers and storms will start to diminish by Wednesday with just isolated storms in the forecast.

Thursday and Friday should remain sunny and dry with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s. The weekend is looking dry also with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

