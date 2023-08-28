Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Reading for a purpose: the WellRead book club

Karen Petersen talks about what's new at Wellstone and their new book club
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Book clubs have seemingly become more and more popular in recent years. We see celebrities starting online clubs, highlighting their favorite reads. But one group here in the community is gathering with a bigger purpose.

WellStone is a nonprofit here in North Alabama transforming the way we talk about mental health and is working with our community to eliminate the stigma that keeps so many people from seeking the help they need and deserve.

The WellRead book club launches on September 13 at 6 p.m. at the North Huntsville Library. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. In partnership with Snail on the Wall bookstore, WellRead is a quarterly book club Each quarter, they will use highly rated books to launch real conversations about mental illness, addiction, suicide loss, and the many powerful topics that shift, and sometimes shake, our lives.

Join the quarterly book club hosted by Wellstone
Join the quarterly book club hosted by Wellstone(Karen Petersen)

Registration is required and can be accessed here.

Those interested can order the book club’s first book, “Reasons to Stay Alive” by Matt Haig here. The memoir is an account of Haig’s mental illness and near suicide attempt, as we highlight the importance of suicide prevention in September, National Suicide Prevention Month. Snail on the Wall bookstore even offers complimentary delivery to local doorsteps.

Note: Reading the selected work beforehand is encouraged, but not required.

WellRead provides a forum for thought-provoking, stigma-ending, and hope-creating conversations on topics that affect us all, in one way or another. Kenny Anderson, the City of Huntsville’s Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, will serve as moderator.

(Snail on the Wall bookstore)

Event questions? contact Karen Petersen at karen.petersen@wellstone.com.

Book order questions? E-mail The Snail on the Wall here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparkman players before the game against Hazel Green on August 25th
Madison County Schools to address Hazel Green, Sparkman incident this week
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
48 First Alert: Scattered rain showers, storms through Monday afternoon
Today, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Late morning/around noon a few storms for NW AL,...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening
Breaking news
Sparkman, Hazel Green football game suspended
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Second person involved in shooting on Alabama A&M campus identified by Huntsville Police