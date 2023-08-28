New Hope Police officer involved in crash with wrong-way driver

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope police officer was involved in a crash with the driver of a white Jeep going the wrong way down U.S. 431 South, heading toward Guntersville.

Sergeant Garrett with the New Hope Police Department says the call came in around 3:00 a.m. for a wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes.

Shortly after, the responding New Hope officer was hit by the wrong-way driver. Sergeant Garrett estimates the driver of the Jeep was traveling at a rate of around 25 to 30 miles per hour. There were no major injuries. However, the driver of the Jeep was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a small laceration on the arm. Charges could be coming based on the results of a D.U.I. test.

The police cruiser sustained damage to the front left fender and will be out of commission. Two separate wreckers removed both of the vehicles, and traffic is moving along at a normal pace. The road was only closed for a short time as the wreckers were out there removing the vehicles from the area.

