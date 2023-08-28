Deals
Movie lovers enjoy National Cinema Day in Huntsville

Customers enjoy snacks before their movie at the Cinemark Theater in Huntsville on Sunday,...
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday marked a special day for movie lovers, film buffs and people who not only know what Letterboxd is - but have a premium account. It was National Cinema Day.

The National Association of Theater Owners created the celebration last year, as the industry was still trying to recover from the COVID pandemic. Thousands of theaters around the U.S. offered special deals and $4 movie tickets. The event was a massive success in 2022 and it was quickly decided that there would be an encore in 2023.

We were at the Cinemark Theater at Bridge Street Sunday as folks came in to take advantage of the bargain tickets. Looking at Cinemark’s ticket purchasing website on Sunday afternoon, most of the matinee showings were full and the evening movies were filling up fast.

Pam Nolan was at Cinemark to see the new Liam Neeson action flick, “Retribution” with some friends. She says she loves coming to the theater, even in the age of on-demand streaming. “It’s better, I mean, you’re not interrupted. That’s the main thing. You’re really focused on the movie. And, who has a screen that large at home? I don’t.”

Shan Duncan agrees. She was here to see Barbie. She’ll stream at home, but some movies deserve the big screen experience. “I personally enjoy both, but sometimes its nice to get out of the house and come to the actual theater.” Duncan told WAFF. There’s one other big advantage, she says. “The popcorn is always different. it’s better at the theater.”

