Madison County Schools to address Hazel Green / Sparkman incident this week

Sparkman players before the game against Hazel Green on August 25th
Sparkman players before the game against Hazel Green on August 25th(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County School leaders are holding a specially called meeting Tuesday to address an incident that occurred during Friday’s football game between Hazel Green and Sparkman. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the County Board of Education offices on Jordan Road.

As we’ve reported, something happened during halftime that caused some people in the crowd to rush to the exists. The game was suspended and did not resume. Madison County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene say they cannot confirm that anyone had a weapon and there didn’t seem to be any significant injuries in the rush. It’s still unclear what caused the mass exodus.

Sunday evening, the Madison County Schools Facebook page posted the following update:

MCSS Family Members, Thank you for your patience in giving us time to thoroughly analyze the scope of activities that...

Posted by Madison County Schools on Sunday, August 27, 2023

The post calls the incident a “major letdown” and takes aim at the rumor mill that’s been churning since Friday night. It claims that “We also want to share that the incident was caused by individuals who wanted to strike fear in the crowd.” The post promises those responsible will be held accountable and that there will be new security measures at events.

WAFF 48 will be at Tuesday’s meeting and bring you more information as it comes in.

