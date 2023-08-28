Deals
Looking ahead at Alabama A&M football

Head Coach and Director of Athletics talk about what's new and what's coming up for AAMU football
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - College football kicks off in just a few weeks but before players take to the field, the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs have a few announcements to make.

This season at AAMU will be better than ever. With a brand new tailgating area, watching the bulldogs play on their home turf will be unlike any tailgate you’ve ever experienced.

Tune in for the pregame show on September 9
Tune in for the pregame show on September 9(WAFF 48)

Be sure to tune in here for free on September 9 for an AAMU pregame show ahead of On The Hill Live. Then, on October 27 you will not want to miss when the TVL team hosts a live show during the Magic City Classic when Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University go head-to-head.

Tune in on October 27 when TVL and Alabama A&M host a live show
Tune in on October 27 when TVL and Alabama A&M host a live show(WAFF 48)

