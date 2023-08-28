Huntsville City Council member introduces ‘Hands-Free’ driving ordinance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Huntsville City Council member just introduced a new ‘Hands-Free’ driving ordinance. If it’s passed, it would call for some big changes when it comes to driving and using your cell phone.

“The main thing is it just gets the phone out of folks hands,” said District 2 City Councilman David Little.

If the ordinance is passed, drivers would no longer be allowed to use or even touch their phones while driving. Little said as a council member and a parent, he just wants to keep people safe.

“My fear as a parent, we have three kids, is getting that knock at the door in the middle of the night,” Little said. “I don’t want other families to deal with that.”

Little said he wrote the ordinance with the memory of a car wreck that put him in the hospital for weeks.

In 2008, Little said he and his family were hit head-on by another driver. He said the other driver was texting, which caused the crash.

“We all think nothing is going to happen to us until it does,” Little said. ”It’s just a single moment of ill intention, just that one split second you’re looking away could make all the difference in your life, someone else’s life. It’s really about the safety of our citizens at the end of the day.”

A Hands-Free Driving Law for Alabama went into effect in June. But the law only makes holding your phone while driving a secondary offense. Little’s ordinance would make it a primary offense in Huntsville, meaning an officer can pull you over for it.

“It’s real simple, just don’t have a phone in your hand,” Little said.

Allison Green with Drive Safe Alabama said in 2022 there were 67 fatal wrecks in Alabama that were linked to distracted driving and over 3,000 nationwide.

“When you’re out on the road, make driving your priority because really it’s for your safety and the safety of all the others on the road,” Green said. “The things that happen as a result of distracted driving are not worth it.”

The Huntsville City Council is expected to vote on the ordinance on September 14th. If passed, it would take effect in January.

