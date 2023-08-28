Homes of Hope: Boaz family builds homes in Honduras in memory of their son

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) -A Boaz mother shared the story of how her family went from being grief-stricken to serving others.

John Luke Carver was a happy six-year-old who adored his family, especially his older brother Braden. According to mother Johnna Carver, John Luke was the “baby” of the family.

In March of 2020, John Luke Carver passed away after he was involved in an ATV accident.

“He was my baby, and I missed him. I couldn’t bear the thought of not having one of my children with me,” Carver says.

The Carver family had planned to embark on a mission trip to Honduras with In The Midst Ministry in 2020, but due to the pandemic and John Luke’s accident, those plans were put on hold...until a dream inspired Carver to continue.

Carver says she dreamed she was on the phone with friend Kim Pate, a fellow member of In the Midst Ministry.

“I had a dream that I had called Kim and she was telling me everything that John Luke was doing in Honduras and her community of La Ermita, and that he was helping so many people and he was changing lives,” Carver says.

Carver says originally, the dream left her confused and upset because she missed her child so dearly. It was not until the mail came the next morning that she understood its purpose.

“I went to the mailbox the next day before I went to work and there was a check in there from somebody from Tennessee. I have no idea who they were. It was just a letter and it said, ‘Please accept our donation in honor of John Luke, and send it to ‘In The Midst’,” says Carver.

Carver, through her faith, felt that this was a sign to continue the work in Honduras in John Luke’s name.

Since his passing, the Carver family has built over 81 homes to provide adequate shelter for families in La Ermita, Honduras.

Each home costs $2,156 to construct, and each one built by the family has been funded only by community donations. Carver says they will be working toward the 100th home next year, just in time for John Luke’s birthday. She says he would have been 10-years-old.

“Going to Honduras and visiting with these people and seeing how they love John Luke and they’ve never met him before and seeing how the Lord is using him and using my baby... it has helped so much in our grief process,” Carver says.

Those who wish to help the Carver family on their journey can donate through Venmo (@Johnna-Carver) or Paypal (JohnnaCarver@gmail.com).

Donations can also be taken to Carlisle Baptist Church in Boaz at 1150 S Main St.

