Heavy Downpours Likely Through the Early Evening

Umbrellas will be needed through the day as we’ll be tracking scattered pockets of heavy rainfall and a few isolated storms. Heavy rainfall can lead to some ponding on the roads for your commutes, so make sure you are taking it easy on the roadways. Expect to see some breaks in the rainfall and storms off and on through the afternoon and evening. The combination of rain-cooled air and cloud cover will keep our high temperatures cooler in the middle 80s with a light east-northeast wind. A few storms may become stronger or marginally severe in nature, but the main concern will likely be very heavy rainfall rates.

Showers and storms will taper off into the evening and overnight with skies staying partly cloudy. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s by Tuesday morning. Plan on more rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which can be stronger in nature, especially for areas east of I-65. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 80s. It looks like our chances for rain showers and storms will start to diminish by Wednesday with just isolated storms in the forecast.

Thursday and Friday should remain sunny and dry with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s. Your Labor Day weekend also looks dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

