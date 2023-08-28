48 Blitz: Week One welcomes exciting matchups across the Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Week 0 in the books another week of exciting high school football action awaits.

The Fyffe Red Devils hot off their fourth State Championship in five years are set to clash with the Geraldine Bulldogs this upcoming Friday at Paul Benefield Stadium. Fyffe opens their season against the Bulldogs who are coming off a 26-0 shutout victory in Week 0.

In all-time matchups, the Red Devils lead the Bulldogs by a small margin, 45-34-2. Fyffe defeated Geraldine in last season’s match-up, 34-6.

Meanwhile, the Patriots of Bob Jones will take on the Athens Golden Eagles who exploded offensively in their first game of the season. While, Bob Jones will head into Golden Eagle Stadium in search of their first win on the year after falling 14-48 to open the season.

The Golden Eagles have fallen only three times in 18 matchups between these programs, one of which came last season when the Patriots defeated Athens, 44-21.

A class 5A battle is on the horizon, as Brewer and Arab go head-to-head in Week 1. Both teams earned wins in their opening night this past Friday, only one will walk away 2-0 following this week’s game.

The Arabian Knights are coming off an impressive 11-2 season where they made it to the third round of the playoffs. While, the Patriots finished last season third in Region 8. Last season, this match was all Arab as they shutout Brewer. The Arabian Knights lead the all-time series 28-13.

The Florence Falcons will look to bounce back this week in their home opener against Muscle Shoals.

The Falcons did not find the endzone in Week 0. The Trojans, however moved to 1-0 on the season following a 48-14 victory over Bob Jones. The all-time series record leans slightly in favor of the Trojans, who added a win last season (44-28).

Tune in on Monday’s all season long to find out who will be announced as the 48 Blitz Game of the Week.

