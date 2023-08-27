UNA Lions fall in tight contest opening weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The UNA football team fell (17-7) opening weekend in a close battle Saturday against No. 20 nationally ranked Mercer at the FCS kickoff.

Despite an offensively quiet game, the Lions defense showed promise holding one of the country’s best offenses to just two touchdowns. UNA safety Edwin White Schultz lead the way defensively, breaking an FCS Kickoff game record. White Schultz tallied nine solo tackles, a tackle for a loss and a key forced fumble.

The Bears scored on the opening drive, but UNA answered later in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run by TJ Smith. Mercer pulled ahead by a field goal heading into halftime.

Out of the locker room the Lions came out hungry, but that momentum would be shot down following a weather delay lasting over an hour. When play resumed, UNA had an opportunity to tie the game but a blocked field goal attempt kept them trailing by three.

In the final frame, Mercer scored its second touchdown of the afternoon and UNA would run out of time the final drive.

The Lions will look for their first win of the season next Saturday, playing host to Chattanooga for a 6 PM kick-off.

