Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Evening | Wetter & Cooler Pattern Ahead

Temperatures have trended closer to normal today with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s. With humidity levels still fairly high though, it feels more like the mid to upper 90s, and even triple digits in a few locations. Expect widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon and into the late evening hours mainly for areas east of I-65. Not everyone will see rain but stay weather alert because a few stronger storms will be possible through the early evening. Main threats include brief damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight with morning lows falling near 70 degrees.

A wetter and cooler pattern will continue into your next work and school week on Monday with scattered showers and storms likely for the early morning commute. The best chances for rain will favor our northeastern counties, so be sure and grab the umbrella before you head out the door and take it easy on the roadways. Due to added cloud cover and rain chances, afternoon highs will stay well below average in the low to mid 80s. Additional waves of rain will stay in the forecast through the afternoon and into the evening hours with overnight lows dropping back into the low and mid 70s.

Much of the same can be expected on Tuesday, so keep the rain gear handy. However, by Wednesday we’ll start to trend drier with more peeks of sunshine. Towards the latter half of the week and into the weekend, plan on a warmer and drier trend with afternoon highs climbing back near seasonal averages in the low 90s.

