Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Late morning/around noon a few storms for NW AL, otherwise much of the thunderstorm activity will hold off until later today and tonight. With more clouds and storms in the forecast, not as hot today. it will remain humid. Temps close to 90 with a feels-like temps in the upper 90s. Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temps in the 70s. Expect heavy rain and gusty winds with thunderstorms today and tonight.

Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot, but still humid. High temps in the 80s. Once again, heavy rain and gusty winds can be expected with thunderstorm activity. More showers and storms on Tuesday, temps in the 80s.

Wednesday, cloudy with a few showers. Tropical system, likely to be named Idalia, will make landfall in Western Florida late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Some of the clouds and a few showers will lift far enough North/Northwest to limit sunshine for the Tennessee Valley and spark a few showers. Temps in the 80s. A slight chance of showers Thursday, mainly dry Friday. Temps remain “cool”, in the 80s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.