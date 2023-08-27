Collectors gathered for one-of-a-kind items at VBC’s ‘Flip Trade Show’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Von Braun Center was the place to be on Saturday for collectors to buy, sell and trade items.

The Flip Trade Show welcomed more than a thousand people interested in cool collector’s items for one day only at the event space in Huntsville. There were 200 tables set up with a total of 70 vendors, all with interesting pieces on display to make any museum jealous.

The event had everything from sports memorabilia, comics, coins, and more that people from all over could get excited to see and even, buy.

The event’s owner Robert Stillman says the trade show isn’t only for sports collectors, but for anyone who enjoys collectables.

“The Flip Trade Show is a collectibles marketplace for all types of collectibles, not just sports cards,” Stillman said. “We do comics, coins, funko pops, we have all types of collectibles. Not just [for] sports, we have anything you would possibly want to buy or trade here.”

Some of the big items included autographs from legends like Babe Ruth, and game-used uniforms from Lebron James and Jackie Robinson.

If you happened to miss out on this event, don’t fret, the show will be traveling back to the VBC in December. For more information, click here.

