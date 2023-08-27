Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Alabama Thunder celebrate banner reveal following state’s first youth hockey National Championship

The banner will hang in Huntsville Ice Sports Center to commemorate the accomplishment.
The Thunder received their National Championship rings Saturday at the celebration.
The Thunder received their National Championship rings Saturday at the celebration.(WAFF)
By Cam Derr
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday evening, the 16U AA boys’ hockey team, known as the Alabama Thunder celebrated making history, hanging their National Championship banner from the rafters at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center.

Back in April of this year, the Thunder brought home the state’s first youth hockey National Championship, defeating the Charleston Jr. Stingrays (5-3) in the USA Hockey Tier II 16U National Championship tournament.

“Showing that we have a competitive program and showing that kids can see that we can be champions at a high level, compete at high levels and there’s opportunities for all these kids to really get involved and win at the higher levels,” says NAHA board president Tony Guzzo.

A memory the players, coaches and parents will never forget, but also put competitive youth hockey in the state of Alabama on the map.

“A lot of kids can see what you can do and how you can do it if you just work hard and just put your mind to it and you can really do anything. No matter what anyone else says,” says Thunder center Riley Parker.

The team completed a perfect 5-0 record during the tournament.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Sparkman, Hazel Green football game suspended
Kitchen Cops find moldy wings, spoiled ham, rodent droppings and beers in the ice machine
Madison Police seek public's help in identifying PNC bank robbery suspect
Madison Police seek public’s help in identifying PNC bank robbery suspect
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville PD’s DUI Task Force to conduct safety checkpoints this weekend
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

TJ Smith stiff arms Bears defender resulting in touchdown.
UNA Lions fall in tight contest opening weekend
Flip Card Show at Von Braun Center
Collectors gathered for one-of-a-kind items at VBC’s ‘Flip Trade Show’
Flip Card Show at Von Braun Center
Collectors gathered for one-of-a-kind items at VBC’s ‘Flip Trade Show’
16 U Alabama Thunder Hockey
A youth hockey team in Alabama is putting more competition on the ice