Alabama Thunder celebrate banner reveal following state’s first youth hockey National Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday evening, the 16U AA boys’ hockey team, known as the Alabama Thunder celebrated making history, hanging their National Championship banner from the rafters at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center.

Back in April of this year, the Thunder brought home the state’s first youth hockey National Championship, defeating the Charleston Jr. Stingrays (5-3) in the USA Hockey Tier II 16U National Championship tournament.

“Showing that we have a competitive program and showing that kids can see that we can be champions at a high level, compete at high levels and there’s opportunities for all these kids to really get involved and win at the higher levels,” says NAHA board president Tony Guzzo.

A memory the players, coaches and parents will never forget, but also put competitive youth hockey in the state of Alabama on the map.

“A lot of kids can see what you can do and how you can do it if you just work hard and just put your mind to it and you can really do anything. No matter what anyone else says,” says Thunder center Riley Parker.

The team completed a perfect 5-0 record during the tournament.

