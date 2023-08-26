Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Sparkman, Hazel Green football game suspended

Breaking news
Breaking news(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The football game between Hazel Green and Sparkman on Friday night was suspended following an ongoing situation.

According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, prior to the game, social media threats were made from students from both schools. Patterson says School Resource Officers investigated the threats but found no immediate danger.

Patterson said after halftime, students from both schools stormed the field. Patterson said there were at least 18 deputies called to the scene to clear the field.

Patterson says there were no shots fired during this situation and there was no gun found.

The game never resumed after halftime. At this time it is unknown if the game will be continued.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find moldy wings, spoiled ham, rodent droppings and beers in the ice machine
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Local authorities surrounding the body of water near County Road 67
Body recovered in Jackson County river identified as Scottsboro man
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Lauderdale County woman convicted of beating 3-year-old child to death in 2020
Former Hometown Lender employee speaks out after paycheck bounces, no response from management
Former Hometown Lender employee speaks out after paycheck bounces, no response from management

Latest News

PNC bank robbery in Madison, suspect remains at large
WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
Several counties across the Tennessee Valley lack school buses with A/C, see where your district stands
Several counties across the Tennessee Valley lack school buses with A/C, see where your district stands
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Colbert County jury decides developer is not at fault for 2019 home flooding