Sparkman, Hazel Green football game suspended

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The football game between Hazel Green and Sparkman on Friday night was suspended following an ongoing situation.

According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, prior to the game, social media threats were made from students from both schools. Patterson says School Resource Officers investigated the threats but found no immediate danger.

Patterson said after halftime, students from both schools stormed the field. Patterson said there were at least 18 deputies called to the scene to clear the field.

Patterson says there were no shots fired during this situation and there was no gun found.

The game never resumed after halftime. At this time it is unknown if the game will be continued.

