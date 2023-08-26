Deals
PNC bank robbery in Madison, suspect remains at large

(WHSV)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A PNC bank was robbed Friday evening in Madison on Sullivan Street.

According to the Madison Police Department, the incident occurred approximately at 4:49 p.m. and crews arrived at 5 p.m. at the scene. The suspect allegedly walked into the bank and claimed to have told the teller he had a firearm and slid a note to her demanding money. The teller then allegedly put cash into a bag, the suspect then grabbed it and fled the scene on foot.

This is the first bank robbery in Madison this year and the first time for this PNC Bank.

MPD does not know the direction of travel for the suspect and is looking to get more information on the individual’s appearance.

Police say, the suspect is believed to be between 5-’3″ to 5′-6″, medium build, was seen wearing a mask over his nose and mouth, wearing a blue and white tie-dyed shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and had a “bucket” style hat on.

